Law to regulate hoardings in rural local bodies on anvil, says Minister Periyasamy

CHENNAI: Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy on Monday introduced a Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act 1994 (TNPA) to regulate the erection of hoardings, digital banners or placards in rural local bodies by inserting a new chapter for the purpose.

The minister said TNPA empowers the government to make rules for the manner of displaying advertisements and the manner of removal of objectionable advertisement. But this Act does not have any provision to regulate the erection of hoardings, digital banners and placards in rural local bodies and hence the amendment Bill.

The Bill said Section 131-A of the TNPA (which deals with the prohibition of the erection of certain hoardings) will be omitted, and a new chapter IX-B will be inserted. The new chapter gives an elaborate definition of digital banners, hoardings and placards. Every person who intends to erect hoardings at any place in a village panchayat should register his name with the BDO and pay the fee prescribed.

The Bill also gives details about how unauthorised hoardings, banners and placards could be removed and where the prohibition of the erection of certain hoardings, banners and placards is applicable, etc. Whoever contravenes the provisions of this Act shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to Rs 25,000 or both.

Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru introduced a Bill to simplify the procedures for the issue of trade or business licence granted by urban local bodies under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998.

“The government proposed to reduce the interest rate for belated payment of property tax arrears. Also, in furtherance of the decriminalisation exercise, it is proposed to decriminalise certain other minor offences under the Act by providing adjudication and compounding mechanisms for the purpose,” the Bill added.