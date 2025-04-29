Madras High Court revives disproportionate assets case against Minister Periyasamy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday revived the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against Minister for Rural Development I Periyasamy and his family.

Justice P Velmurugan passed the orders on criminal revision petitions filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) challenging the discharge of Periyasamy, his wife P Suseela, and sons P Senthilkumar, a sitting MLA, and P Prabhu by a Dindigul court.

The DVAC registered an FIR against the minister and his family members in 2012 for amassing assets worth Rs 2.01 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during the check period from 2006 to 2010, when Periyasamy was holding the revenue portfolio.

During arguments, counsels for Periyasamy and his family contended that the income during the check period was duly accounted for and alleged that DVAC had proceeded on wrong facts.

They sought dismissal of the revision petitions. However, rejecting the arguments, the court directed the local court to frame charges against the accused forthwith and dispose of the case within six months.