Rape cases in TN, including those under Pocso, went up in ’24: Policy report

CHENNAI: Almost 2,000 more cases of rape have been reported under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the policy note issued by the state government for the home, prohibition and excise departments.

While 3,407 rape cases were reported in 2023, 5,319 cases were reported in 2024, as per the government data. The ‘other’ cases under Pocso Act including non-penetrative assault have also gone up – while it was 1,174 in 2023, it rose to 1,650 in 2024.

However, compared to 2022, the number of cases in 2023 saw a decline in both the categories. A total of 3,620 rapes were reported in 2022, whereas the number for 2023 stood at 3,407. In the ‘other’ cases category – it was 1,348 for 2022 and 1,174 for 2023.In terms of crimes against women too, the number of rape cases has gone up.

While the number stood at 406 in 2023, it rose to 471 in 2024. Molestation cases too have gone up. It was 1,650 in 2023, whereas for 2024 the number of cases rose to 1,885. Here also, 2023 saw a decline in rape cases. While in 2022, it was 442 (rape cases), in 2023 the number fell to 406. But molestation cases went up in 2023. The number of cases stood at 1,414 for 2022, it rose to 1,650 in 2023.

For the crimes against women, the policy note also has a split-up of incidence and disposal of the cases. Of the 471 rape cases reported in 2024, charge sheets have been filed in 240 cases and 210 are under investigation.

The remaining 21 cases have been otherwise disposed of (undetected, mistake of fact or law, transferred and charge abates).