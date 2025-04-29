Thoothukudi SP denies woman’s charge of bias in sexual harassment probe

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police have rebutted allegations made by a 24-year-old woman that Rural DSP Sudhir had foisted a SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case on her at the behest of a history sheeter.

The woman petitioner L Sangeetha of Ganga Parameswari Colony recently told media that Thoothukudi Rural DSP Sudhir had foisted a case on her on the complaint given by a history sheeter, against whom she had complained on many occasions, including a misbehaviour at a park in December 2024, and attempt to stab her in January, 2025, and she had lost trust of the investigation by police.

On Sunday, Superintendent of Police Albert John issued a statement denying her allegations. He stated that an FIR was registered against Thenmalai Thenkumaran for the misbehaviour on December 26, 2024 and he was remanded.

Based on her second complaint, he was booked for threatening her on February 11. Further, he said inspector Ramalakshmi, the investigation officer of the case, had held inquiries with her at home and not at workplace, as requested by the woman.

Regarding Sangeetha’s allegation of SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act case, the SP said that it was registered after preliminary inquiry.

According to police sources, five FIRs have been registered against Thenmalai Thenkumaran, acting on Sangeetha’s complaint given between April 2024 to February 2025, and one PCR case on Sangeetha based on Thenkumaran’s complaint on April 13, 2025.

Pudukottai AWPS inspector did not want to handle the case and it was handed over to Thoothukudi All women police station inspector Ramalakshmi. Prior to that, SIPCOT inspector Cyrus also relieved himself from handling the case allegedly due to complaints lodged by both individuals.

Meanwhile, DSP Sudhir has recused himself from probing the PCR case, since the complainant Sangeetha has expressed distrust over him.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Albert John said steps are being taken to appoint a new IO for the case. Also, he said the department is considering transferring the case to CB CID.