Those supporting Pakistan should be kept under surveillance: BJP leader H Raja

MADURAI: Condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack, BJP leader H Raja suggested that the government keep those who support Pakistan under surveillance from now onwards.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Raja said, "VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, NTK, and Communist parties are supporting Pakistan. How can we believe them in the case of war with Pakistan?

Are they against the idea of going to war with Pakistan? They have followed the habit of criticising the Union government and are not concerned about the safety of the people. These people cannot be believed. Hence, they should be kept under surveillance."

Recalling Pakistan's defence minister's statement on their terrorist activities against India for the past three decades, Raja said that most of the supporters of Hamas, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hezbollah are from Pakistan and not Arabian countries.

"When Hamas attacked Israel and killed thousands, Israel supported their government's action and did not criticise it. However, there are more traitors in our country than in other countries. These people are passing opinions on social media against going to war with Pakistan."

He further said, "In 1989, posters were pasted in houses of Hindus about forcible conversion to Islam or face death. Some traitors eat and sleep here but offer support to other countries. The attack has derailed the mindset of the current Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and his unwillingness about the statehood of his state."