War of words over ‘rising cases’ of sexual assault on minor girls in TN assembly

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed heated debates as the ruling DMK and the principal opposition party, the AIADMK, clashed over the ‘rising’ cases of sexual assault on minor girls and the handling of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar case.
Participating in the debate on the demands for grants for the home, prohibition, and excise departments, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) accused the DMK government of failing to ensure women’s safety. Citing the government’s policy note, EPS pointed out that rape cases and cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act have increased.
Responding to his charges, Minister for Social Welfare P Geetha Jeevan said that due to increasing awareness among the girl children, they come forward to register complaints and most of the minor marriages (under 18 years) have also been registered under the Pocso Act. However, EPS was unconvinced, asserting that compared to the present administration, the previous AIADMK regime was a “heaven for women”.
EPS also raised the issue of the alleged attack on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Chief Minister M K Stalin intervened, stating that the case had already been transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. Countering this, EPS pointed out that the transfer occurred without the filing of an FIR or issuance of a Community Service Register (CSR) receipt. “This may be the only case in which an investigation was transferred to the CB-CID without an FIR,” he alleged.
Subsequently, the CM requested Speaker M Appavu to expunge the remarks related to the Savukku Shankar case as it has been under investigation. However, EPS and AIADMK members protested, arguing that as the matter was only under investigation and not in trial, discussing it in the Assembly did not violate any norms.
Eventually, after heated exchanges, the Speaker allowed the discussion on the ‘Savukku’ Shankar issue to remain on record.
CB-CID took over ‘Savukku’ probe sans FIR: EPS
