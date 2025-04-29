War of words over ‘rising cases’ of sexual assault on minor girls in TN assembly

EPS also raised the issue of the alleged attack on YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Chief Minister M K Stalin intervened, stating that the case had already been transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. Countering this, EPS pointed out that the transfer occurred without the filing of an FIR or issuance of a Community Service Register (CSR) receipt. “This may be the only case in which an investigation was transferred to the CB-CID without an FIR,” he alleged.

Subsequently, the CM requested Speaker M Appavu to expunge the remarks related to the Savukku Shankar case as it has been under investigation. However, EPS and AIADMK members protested, arguing that as the matter was only under investigation and not in trial, discussing it in the Assembly did not violate any norms.

Eventually, after heated exchanges, the Speaker allowed the discussion on the ‘Savukku’ Shankar issue to remain on record.

CB-CID took over ‘Savukku’ probe sans FIR: EPS

