18 bills adopted, Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourned sine die

T Velmurugan (TVK) said the law should be amended to punish those who coerce school and college students to repay their educational loans.

M Chinnadurai (CPM) said unregistered chit companies should also be included in the list of loan-providing entities in the bill. The cooperative banks and district banks should be merged to establish a Tamil Nadu Bank to provide loans to the needy. T Ramanchandran (CPI) and K Selvaperunthagai (Congress) also participated in the discussion.

In response, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said the suggestions of the members would be considered. He also said the word ‘bank’ in Section 2 of the bill could be removed by an advisory from the RBI.

During the discussion on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, T Velmurugan (TVK) said that in the coming days, a legislation should be introduced to facilitate the CM appointing V-Cs instead of the governor. Also, the state government should establish a Siddha university.