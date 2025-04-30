18 bills adopted, Tamil Nadu Assembly adjourned sine die

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Tuesday adopted 18 bills, including the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025.
Bills that propose to establish a university in the name of former CM M Karunanidhi, punish those who dump medical waste in the state under the Goondas Act, nomination of persons with disability in all local bodies, replace the powers of the governor-chancellor with that of the government in the appointment and removal of V-C of the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University were also adopted, among others, after scrutiny.
During the consideration of the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Bill, 2025, AIADMK MLA Agri S S Krishnamurthy suggested that if microloans are provided to the needy through cooperative banks and societies, people would not go to individuals who demand high interests. Also, national banks do not give loans without pledging anything. The government should ensure microloans through national banks also.
T Velmurugan (TVK) said the law should be amended to punish those who coerce school and college students to repay their educational loans.
M Chinnadurai (CPM) said unregistered chit companies should also be included in the list of loan-providing entities in the bill. The cooperative banks and district banks should be merged to establish a Tamil Nadu Bank to provide loans to the needy. T Ramanchandran (CPI) and K Selvaperunthagai (Congress) also participated in the discussion.
In response, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said the suggestions of the members would be considered. He also said the word ‘bank’ in Section 2 of the bill could be removed by an advisory from the RBI.
During the discussion on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Amendment) Bill, 2025, T Velmurugan (TVK) said that in the coming days, a legislation should be introduced to facilitate the CM appointing V-Cs instead of the governor. Also, the state government should establish a Siddha university.
During the discussion on the bill to punish those dumping medical waste in Tamil Nadu under the Goondas Act, S S Balaji (VCK) said similar action should be taken against those dumping hazardous waste also.
During the discussion on the Kalaignar University Bill, 2025, M H Jawahirullah (MKK) said that deemed universities should be brought under the control of the higher education department. M Sinthanai Selvan (VCK) said the new university should undertake research in linguistics and research on marginalised sections.
During the discussion on the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Agri S S Krishnamurthy (AIADMK) said this legislation would affect the shops and establishments unless the proposed penalties are reduced.
S S Balaji (VCK) said that in the name of ease of doing business, merely imposing penalties without punishment for crimes relating to child labour, young workers, etc, would go against the working class. Nagai Maalai (CPM) said Section 46A, which goes against the workers’ interests, should be removed.
Labour Welfare Minister CVe Ganesan said the amendment has been made in a way that it does not affect either employers or workers. The amendment will strengthen chapter 9 of the legislation, which is already in force.
The budget session of the Assembly, which began on March 14, concluded on Tuesday. Speaker M Appavu adjourned the House proceedings sine die. In his concluding remarks, he gave a detailed account of the key bills adopted during this session important resolutions adopted.