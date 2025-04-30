Beneficiary data, monitoring inadequate in ICDS in Tamil Nadu: CAG

CHENNAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General’s audit on the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Tamil Nadu between 2020 and 2023, has flagged several concerns regarding the scheme’s implementation, including a lack of beneficiary data, inadequate monitoring and misuse of funds.

One of the key findings was that rationalisation of anganwadi centres (AWCs), mandated by the centre in 2014, was initiated only in 2021-22 and completed in 2023. However, the state’s ICDS Directorate had no data on uncovered areas or mini AWCs needing upgrades. However, the state said the rationalisation exercise was complete and uncovered areas were identified, the report said.

The audit also revealed that the state failed to conduct annual beneficiary surveys leading to discrepancies in data as the total number of beneficiaries differed in each set of data like TN ICDS, Poshan tracker and monthly progress reports.

The audit also noted that Rs 10 crore (2020-21) for AWC construction and Rs 7.75 crore (2021-22) for maintenance from the centre were pending as of March 2024. The state government said the funds hadn’t been released despite repeated requests. This apart, the state failed to use Rs 3 crore given for Poshan Abhiyaan Award (2018-19) to be utilised for gap filling and innovation.