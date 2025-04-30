Distance education students stranded after Annamalai University reduces exam centres in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Thousands of students of Annamalai University's distance education programme are worried as the university has reduced the number of exam centres, ahead of the May 2025 semester exam.
Around 20,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students are enrolled in the distance education programme. Until recently, the university conducted classes in 54 study centres and examinations in 35 centres across Tamil Nadu. Students could choose a centre that is near to them.
However, a week ago, the Distance Education Bureau (DEB) of University Grants Commission (UGC) sent a letter to Annamalai University, based on which the university reduced exam and study centres to just four districts, namely Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, and Villupuram, which come under its direct regional jurisdiction. It may be noted that other universities have already restricted operations within their jurisdictions.
With May semester exams scheduled to begin on May 19, students from faraway districts such as Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari will have to travel over 200-500 km to one of these centres to write the exam. Many students say this will severely impact their ability to complete their courses, particularly those who cannot afford long-distance travel or extended time away from work and family. As exams approach, students have started sending emails to university authorities requesting them to take steps to restore the earlier system.
R Kavitha (name changed), a 34-year-old pursuing a BA Tamil, said, "The change was not just unfair but it was poorly communicated. We were never informed in advance. I stay in Sivaganga, but the nearest exam centre is in Mayiladuthurai, which is over 200 kilometers away. I cannot afford the travel and accommodation, nor can I leave my children alone for so many days."
S Sankar, father of a female student and state president of Legal Awareness and Anti-Corruption Organisation said, "Many female students cannot travel long distances due to safety, financial, or family-related constraints. If a university is mandated to operate only within a narrow region, then students outside that zone should be given online options or transferred to other recognized universities."
Annamalai university director for Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) Dr T Srinivasan, and Deputy Director for CDOE M Srinivasan were not available for comment. A senior officer in the university said, "We are complying with the DEB's directive, which limits our operations to the four districts under our jurisdiction. Students were notified through the official web site."