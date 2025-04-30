Four murders in Nellai in six days, suspects arrested

TIRUNELVELI: Four murders have taken place in Tirunelveli district and two in Tenkasi district in the last six weeks. Police have arrested the accused in all the cases.
The latest is the murder of a 49-year-old man who was attacked by two youngsters during a drunken brawl in Kudankulam on Saturday. He succumbed in the hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sekar, a resident of Kudankulam. Police arrested Esakki Muthu (23) and his brother Vainava Perumal (26), both residents of Avudaiyapuram.
Sources said, “Sekar had asked for a lift from the two on their two-wheeler after all three had purchased liquor from a Tasmac outlet in Kudankulam. Later, after the trio consumed alcohol, the accused allegedly attempted to rob Sekar. When Sekar resisted, they pushed him and threw a rock at his head.”
Sekar, who was undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, died on Tuesday, making it the fourth murder over the past six days.
On April 24, Thisayanvilai police arrested a woman and her three paramours for allegedly murdering her two-year-old daughter and for providing false information to conceal the crime.
On Sunday, a 19-year-old polytechnic student allegedly hacked a 35-year-old brick kiln worker to death in Pazhavoor following a financial dispute.
On Monday, Arunachalam (48) of Vadakku Ponnakudi was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod by his nephew, M Esakkimuthu (24), over a land dispute. On Tuesday, Munneerpallam police arrested the accused along with his mother, M Subbulakshmi (50).
Meanwhile, in Tenkasi, two murders were reported in the last four days. On Tuesday evening, L Marimuthu (29), a resident of Adachani working in a private microfinance company, was allegedly beaten to death with a liquor bottle by a three-member gang at a Tasmac outlet in Thuppakudi village.
The Alwarkurichi police have arrested R Pattusamy (25), M Velmurugan (27), and M Rajapandi (25), who allegedly murdered Marimuthu for refusing to purchase cigarettes and liquor for the trio.
On Saturday, R Amos (26), a construction worker, was hacked to death in Nalankattalai village by a mason, Anthony Denis (35). Kadayam police arrested Denis and the victim’s wife, A Nandhini (23), with whom Denis was allegedly having an extramarital affair.