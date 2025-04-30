Four murders in Nellai in six days, suspects arrested

TIRUNELVELI: Four murders have taken place in Tirunelveli district and two in Tenkasi district in the last six weeks. Police have arrested the accused in all the cases.

The latest is the murder of a 49-year-old man who was attacked by two youngsters during a drunken brawl in Kudankulam on Saturday. He succumbed in the hospital on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sekar, a resident of Kudankulam. Police arrested Esakki Muthu (23) and his brother Vainava Perumal (26), both residents of Avudaiyapuram.

Sources said, “Sekar had asked for a lift from the two on their two-wheeler after all three had purchased liquor from a Tasmac outlet in Kudankulam. Later, after the trio consumed alcohol, the accused allegedly attempted to rob Sekar. When Sekar resisted, they pushed him and threw a rock at his head.”

Sekar, who was undergoing treatment at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital, died on Tuesday, making it the fourth murder over the past six days.