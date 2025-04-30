Leopard enters police station in Nilgiris; cop locks self inside

NILGIRIS: A leopard entered the Naduvattam police station around 8.30 pm on Monday, startling a police personnel who was alone on duty at the time. The animal entered the station and went into the room where the officer was, and then walked out. The officer then safely locked himself in and alerted the forest department.

CCTV footage of the incident, showing the leopard moving through the station, was widely shared on social media. Following the episode, senior police officials visited the spot and requested the Nilgiris forest division to step up security measures.

Forest department sources said this is the first known instance of a leopard entering the facility. There have been no reports of cattle lifting or stray dog attacks in the area, they added.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forests, made a post on X, “Hats off to the police personnel on duty. No one was hurt, and the leopard also went back safely inside the forest.”