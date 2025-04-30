Need better awareness on crop rotation to avoid tomato gluts, say TN farmers

DHARMAPURI: With Dharmapuri district witnessing another tomato glut this year, farmers have urged the horticulture department to create better awareness about crop rotation and provide detailed data of planted crops in each block to enable them to choose suitable crops other than tomatoes.

It may be noted that the district, one of the largest tomato producers in the state, is facing the seasonal 'tomato glut' as farmers over produced tomatoes to compensate for the water shortage during summer. However, the glut has resulted in tomato procurement prices dropping to Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs 12 per kg in the retail market.

Considering this, farmers have sought the horticulture department to take necessary steps to provide data on the area of crop cultivated in each block every month, so that they can plan ahead and choose better crops for crop rotation.

Speaking to TNIE, S Selvaraj, a farmer from Palacode, said the glut was primarily due to acute water shortage during summers. "If there are good water sources, farmers would invest in better crops. Another reason would be poor planning. In most cases, farmers are not aware of the benefits of crop rotation; they see the current prices and plant them. Farmers must be introduced to crop projection data and real-time cultivation data. They need to be informed ahead of each season about which crop would yield the best prices. These data are available with the administration, and officials should make recommendations on which crop farmers can plant to gain more profit."