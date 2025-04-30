Nilgiri's Devala villagers oppose tar manufacturing unit

NILGIRIS: A tar manufacturing unit (hot mix plant) has allegedly been trying to start its operation in a village near Gudalur in violation of environmental norms.

Its proposed site at Devala village is near the Valavayal reserve forest and a check dam at Devala in Nelliyalam municipality near Gudalur.

Since the Nilgiris District Pollution Control Board has refused to give approval to the new proposal, company owner P Rayan has moved the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Appellate Authority in Chennai.

V Harris, a local resident and president of the action committee formed against the plant, approached this appellate authority, demanding denial of permission. He claimed the proposed area (SF 122/1) is located just 10 metres from the Valavayal reserve forest in the Gudalur forest division.

A check dam from which the Nelliyalam municipality is supplying water to the residents is located near the proposed site, he said.

"Moreover, the proposed land is an agricultural area, and the registration department has clearly mentioned in the registration document that the land should not be converted. Company owner P Rayan owns another plant just 60 m from the present location and the Nilgiris District Pollution Control Board officials have not renewed its licence since March 31, 2025. We have been protesting against the tar manufacturing plant since its operation as it has been posing breathing difficulties for the people in the surroundings of Devala village and creating pollution," said Harris.