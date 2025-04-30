Palani farmers hit sweet spot with lime, rake in better profit

DINDIGUL: Farmers in Palani and nearby areas in Dindigul district are increasingly turning to lemon cultivation, finding it more profitable and marketable than traditional crops like tomato, sapota and guava. They say lemons could be directly sold to retailers or wholesalers, bypassing commission agents or traders.

Speaking to TNIE, B Raja, a farmer said, “Lemon mostly grows in red soil, which is mostly prevalent in Palani and its surroundings. There are many varieties of lemon saplings - Rs 120 (3 years old), Rs 90 (1 year old), and PKM (Periyakulam variety) costing Rs 10 (2 months old). Around 80-90 saplings can be planted in one acre. The total cost of inputs including fertiliser and pesticide touch Rs 20,000 per acre. Each lemon tree, which lives for 6-10 years, yields around 1,000 to 2,000 lemons annually. The cost for plucking is Rs 500 per day, but if the farmer’s family pluck it, the expense is reduced.”

Speaking to TNIE, G Radhakrishnan another farmer said, “The wastage is less in lemon farmland. If a lemon falls on the ground, it remains the same without decaying for more than three days. But for the guava, it isn’t. A guava starts to decay, the moment it falls on the ground. A guava farmer could lose more than 40-60 boxes (1 box-25 kilograms) per year due to decay.”