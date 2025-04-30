Slow-paced formation of Internal Complaints Committees at institutions in TN's Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: While 511 Internal Complaints Committees (IC) were formed under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (PoSH Act) in Krishnagiri district in both private and government sectors till the last week of April, only 66 ICs were formed in government offices. Despite awareness and warnings by the district Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department and Krishnagiri collector, some officials are reluctant in forming these committees.

POSH Act was enacted to provide a safe and secure work environment for all women, and to ensure effective redressal of complaints of sexual harassment. The law states that an organisation with ten or more employees must constitute an IC to receive and redress complaints of sexual harassment at workplaces. IC must be constituted as per Section 4 of the Act.

Sources from the social welfare department in the district said, "There are 207 ICs in government and private schools and colleges, and other educational institutions in Krishnagiri district. Similarly, various factories and private companies formed 222 ICs. Only 66 ICs have been formed in government offices. Out of eight taluk offices, ICs were constituted in five offices, while out of ten block development offices, only five have ICs."