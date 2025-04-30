Tamil Nadu Assembly passes bill to take governor's influence over state universities

CHENNAI: The Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University Act, transferring key powers, including appointment of vice chancellor of the university, from the governor to the state government.

The bill also proposes to restructure the vice chancellor (V-C) search committee by removing the chancellor’s nominee from the panel. As per the bill, the V-C search committee will have two government nominees, a retired HC judge and a retired or serving government officer not below the rank of principal secretary, and one nominee from the university syndicate.

The bill also has provisions regarding removal of V-C from the post and takes away the governor’s power to assent to or withhold assent to the decisions of the university syndicate.

Once the bill becomes an Act, these powers will be exercised by the state government. Notably, the latter provision, which takes away the power of the governor, has not been included in previous amendment bills for other state universities introduced by the state government.

Currently, the university search committee consists of three members, one each nominated by the chancellor, the government, and the university syndicate.

The bill also eliminates the requirement for the state to consult the governor regarding the educational qualification and experience mandated for a V-C candidate before publishing them in the gazette. As per the bill, the search panel will also submit its recommendations directly to the state government.