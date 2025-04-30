Tamil Nadu eyes global electronics lead with unique scheme for niche components

CHENNAI: In a bold push to become a dominant player in the global electronics supply chain, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday launched the ‘Tamil Nadu Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme’, a focused initiative to build an integrated electronics manufacturing ecosystem anchored on high-growth, niche components.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the scheme, which aims to attract Rs 30,000 crore in investment and generate 60,000 jobs across the state. The initiative zeroes in on eleven specific components, including flexible printed circuit boards (FPCBs) for wearable technology, lithium-ion cells, display modules, and passive components, sectors identified for their potential to yield rapid growth and differentiation.

The scheme reflects the state's evolving strategy to deepen its electronics base by focusing on underdeveloped but high-demand segments. “Building on existing strengths, we are focusing on niche markets where Tamil Nadu can establish a unique ecosystem,” said Industries Minister Dr. TRB Rajaa.

Rather than merely drawing in investment, the initiative aims to develop a self-sustaining industrial environment where both major manufacturers and their suppliers can co-exist.