Vellore NREGA worker gets Rs 1.7 crore GST notice, alleges misuse of PAN

VELLORE: A daily wage labourer, P Kavitha of Gudiyatham, employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), in a case of possible identity theft, has received a tax notice demanding Rs 1.67 crore in dues and penalties from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

The notice, issued by the office of the Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Chennai North), prompted her to file a complaint with the Vellore superintendent of police on Saturday.

According to official sources, GST registration was obtained in the name of Darshini Industries, a scrap trading firm based in Villivakkam, Chennai, allegedly using Kavitha’s Permanent Account Number (PAN) details and personal details of her husband, Panneerselvam, a 52-year-old farmer from Velleri village near Gudiyatham.