15 students from Krishnagiri get MBBS seat under 7.5 per cent quota

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 15 government school students secured MBBS admission under the 7.5% reservation in Krishnagiri district this academic year.

Among them 13 got admission in government colleges like Madras Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, government colleges at Thanjavur, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi and others and two students got seat at a private medical college in Coimbatore, stated school education department sources.

Out of 15 students in the district, seven are from Krishnagiri District Government Model School, four from the Government Higher Secondary School at Kunnathur, one each from the RV Boys Higher Secondary School at Hosur, Rayakottai, Pavakkal and Orappam.

The state government provides 7.5% reservation in professional courses for government school students.

M Sathish Kumar of Bandaseemanur village, near Bargur, who stood second in the state in the General category, got admission at the Madras Medical College. He told TNIE "After I lost my father in 2014 my mother Kokila who is a cook with monthly wages of around Rs 6,000 took care of me. I studied in the Panchayat Union Middle School in my village from Class 1 to 8 and went to the Government Higher Secondary School at Santhur for Class 9 and 10. Then I enrolled at the Krishnagiri District Government Model School for Class 11 and 12, securing 558 in the Class 12 board exam. Last year I went for a private coaching at Salem for six months after pledging my mother's jewels and secured 563 marks in NEET this year and finally secured a seat at MMC."

Similarly, K Arun Kumar of Hosur studied at RV Government Boys Higher Secondary School and secured 493 in NEET. He secured a seat at the Omandurar Government Medical College. His father A Karmegam (45) runs a tea stall at Hosur.

Kumar had two years coaching in a private institute at Salem. He cleared NEET in his third attempt.