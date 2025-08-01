Chennai man pushes 95-year-old grandmother to death in drunken rage

CHENNAI: A 95-year-old woman died on Thursday after she was allegedly assaulted and pushed by her grandson during an argument in Kancheepuram on Wednesday. The grandson has been arrested.

The deceased, Chinnammal, had allegedly advised her grandson, Prakash (26), to go to work regularly and to avoid consuming alcohol. In a fit of rage, he slapped her and pushed her off the steps at the front of their house on Wednesday.

Chinnammal sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where she died on Thursday evening without responding to treatment, the Somangalam police said.

The police said Prakash, a cook, had been staying with his grandmother after a fallout with his wife and was often drunk. Prakash was initially booked for assault but the case was altered to murder after his grandmother’s death.