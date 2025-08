TIRUCHY: In a second such incident on campus over the past one month, a Class 12 boy died by suicide at the hostel of the government model school in Thuvakudi, Tiruchy on Thursday. The deceased was identified as B Yuvaraj of Vellore.

Police said Yuvaraj died by suicide at the hostel on Thursday. Fellow students spotted his body and informed authorities, who alerted the Thuvakudi police. The police sent the body for autopsy, and booked a case.

Meanwhile, family members of the boy staged protest at the school, blaming the authorities for the suicide. They dispersed after the police and education officials held talks with them, sources said. It may be noted that a Class 12 girl also died by suicide in the hostel on June 11.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, dial TN helpline 104)