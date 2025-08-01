Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to set up rest areas for 108 ambulance drivers

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to set up a rest area with bath and toilet facilities for 108 ambulance drivers and its emergency medical technicians. A special resolution in this regard was passed at the CCM's ordinary council meeting held at Victoria Hall on Thursday.
Mayor K Ranganayaki, who moved the resolution, announced Rs 1 crore has been allocated to set up rest areas in all the five municipal zones.
"The 108 ambulance drivers and their emergency medical technicians work round the clock even during the rainy seasons and scorching heat. Their efforts were enormous during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they are suffering due to the lack of comfortable rest areas as well as basic amenities. The proposed rest area with bath and toilet facilities would greatly help them," said Mayor Ranganayaki, who allotted the amount under her emergency grievance redressal camp's special fund.
Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the proposal is in its initial stage and they have to find out the place suitable for the ambulance drivers and its staff along with working out the cost.
Likewise, the commissioner has also announced that two rest areas for gig workers similar to that set up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will also be set up in Coimbatore.
"We have identified a place on Avinashi road and another one on DB road in RS Puram. The rest areas will have air conditioning along with Wi-Fi facilities. They will be built at a cost of Rs 30 lakh," the commissioner stated.
Moreover, five resolutions, including cancellation of the water and UGD charges hike and revision in the water connection rules were passed by the council.
The AIADMK councillors did not take part in the meeting as they were already suspended. DMK councillors aired their grievances related to improving the drinking water supply, laying of road, repairing of stormwater drains, etc. The commissioner assured to look into the issues.
Before the commencement of the council meeting, Ward 84 Councillor Alima Begum staged a sit-in protest in front of the Victoria Hall demanding the civic body to curb the stray dog population.
Similarly, people from Ward 86 thronged the hall and demanded the civic body to take steps to shift the ABC Centre and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) as they are experiencing an unbearable stench from these centres.