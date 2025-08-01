Coimbatore Municipal Corporation to set up rest areas for 108 ambulance drivers

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to set up a rest area with bath and toilet facilities for 108 ambulance drivers and its emergency medical technicians. A special resolution in this regard was passed at the CCM's ordinary council meeting held at Victoria Hall on Thursday.

Mayor K Ranganayaki, who moved the resolution, announced Rs 1 crore has been allocated to set up rest areas in all the five municipal zones.

"The 108 ambulance drivers and their emergency medical technicians work round the clock even during the rainy seasons and scorching heat. Their efforts were enormous during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they are suffering due to the lack of comfortable rest areas as well as basic amenities. The proposed rest area with bath and toilet facilities would greatly help them," said Mayor Ranganayaki, who allotted the amount under her emergency grievance redressal camp's special fund.

Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said the proposal is in its initial stage and they have to find out the place suitable for the ambulance drivers and its staff along with working out the cost.

Likewise, the commissioner has also announced that two rest areas for gig workers similar to that set up by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will also be set up in Coimbatore.