Dharmapuri farmers willing to pitch in for Cauvery surplus water project, seek govt approval

MADURAI: Farmers in Dharmapuri have urged the state government to implement the Cauvery surplus water scheme on Thursday, during the farmers' grievance day meeting held at the additional collector’s office in Adhiyan hall.

"If there is a feasibility for the project, we are willing to share the state government's financial burden and contribute to the project," the farmers said.

On Thursday, PWD officials said, "The state government is considering the project, but this scheme requires large funds and will take time for implementation. It is possible to bring the Cauvery water to Madame Lake in Koothapadi panchayat (which is 525 m ASL) through a lift irrigation scheme."

State president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, "Every year, we face intense drought. During this time, our groundwater depletes, leaving our crops and lands to slowly die. Once every two years, due to acute water shortage, we invest between Rs 2 to Rs 6 lakh for new borewells, as there are no alternatives. If the government approves this project, we will also support them financially, instead of giving money to private businesses to dig borewells. It is better to invest in Cauvery waters."

Another farmer, R Subramaniyan, said, "The Karnataka government is expanding irrigated areas without restraints, but we have no drinking water, even for cultivation. On the other hand, we are asking for excess water during floods in the Cauvery to be diverted to our lakes to replenish the water table and restore lakes. If the government can provide us with an estimate, there are over 1.9 lakh farmers willing to share the burden, if it means we get water security."

District Revenue Officer R Kavitha said, "The matter would be brought to the attention of the state government."