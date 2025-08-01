DMK councillors walk out of Tiruchy council meet over chicken waste unit at Ariyamangalam dump yard

TIRUCHY: Tense moments prevailed at the corporation council meeting for July convened on Thursday as Deputy Mayor G Divya and 25 councillors walked out in protest against the establishment of a chicken waste processing unit at the civic body’s dump yard in Ariyamangalam.

Once the session chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan commenced, Ward 16 councillor and Zone 3 chairperson M Mathivanan said, "Last year, when we raised concerns over pollution in the areas surrounding the dump yard, the mayor assured us that no further garbage dumping would take place and that the land would be cleared and possibly repurposed for public use, such as a bus stand. However, two months ago, a resolution was adopted to establish a chicken waste processing unit on 8,000 square feet of land within the dump yard to process 35 metric tonnes of chicken waste per day.”

Mentioning that the unit was handed over to a private firm for operations at a monthly rent of Rs 56,000, the councillor said, “We opposed this but the centre’s construction began. If the plant becomes operational, the odour [from it] will make it unbearable for nearby residents."

"Recently, local residents raised their concerns with the authorities as well as with Thiruverumbur MLA and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. The minister directed officials to stop the project. However, construction work continued even on Thursday," he added.