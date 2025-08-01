Forum raises concerns over dual nativity in Pondicherry medical admissions

PUDUCHERRY: The issue of dual nativity has once again cast a shadow over medical admissions in Puducherry, with a forum of students and parents flagging serious irregularities in the draft merit list released by the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) for MBBS and other NEET-based courses under the government quota.

According to V Balasubramanian, president of the Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, two students have been found to figure in both Puducherry’s CENTAC merit list and the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s list, raising doubts about the authenticity of their nativity claims. He also expressed apprehension that similar cases involving students from other neighbouring states could have gone unnoticed.

In a petition to the Lt Governor, Puducherry CM and senior officials, the forum urged immediate intervention to prevent candidates from other states from occupying medical seats reserved for Puducherry natives. The association demanded a comprehensive cross-verification of applicant data — including NEET scores, rank numbers, and personal details — with merit lists from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala to identify dual applicants.

They further called for strict action against students, parents, and any intermediaries involved in obtaining fraudulent nativity certificates.

Despite existing provisions in Puducherry’s admission guidelines — which state that any student claiming nativity in more than one state during the same academic year would be disqualified — complaints continue to surface annually. The norms also include a clause requiring a parental declaration to reinforce compliance.

Last year, eight students were disqualified on similar grounds. However, Balasubramanian alleged that CENTAC and the Puducherry Health Department have failed to enforce the rules strictly.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has disqualified over 23 students for submitting fake certificates under the NRI and other quota categories. The forum urged the Puducherry administration to adopt similar punitive measures.