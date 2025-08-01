New Vellore SP vows crackdown on rowdies, narcotics

VELLORE: Superintendent of Police, A Mylvahanan, who took charge two weeks ago, said his priority is to eliminate rowdy elements and eradicate the use and sale of ganja, gutka, and other narcotics in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Mylvahanan said that within a few days of assuming office, eight rowdies had already been arrested. Last week, the SP, along with a team of police officials, visited the Alleri Hills to check for illegal liquor production, and advised residents against engaging in such activities.

Accompanied by the personnel from the Prohibition Wing and Armed Reserve Police, the SP visited three of the 14 villages in the hills — Alleri, Athimarathukollai, and Nellimarathukollai. He encouraged around a dozen teenagers, who had dropped out after completing classes 10 and 12, to approach him if they were interested in joining the police force.

Pointing out that there are several free police training institutes available, he assured them of his support and guidance if they choose to pursue a career in law enforcement. When asked about the growing traffic congestion in Vellore district, Mylvahanan said the police would coordinate with the state highways department to improve traffic management.