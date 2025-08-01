Protest held demanding Tamil as compulsory subject in Pondicherry schools

PUDUCHERRY: The Tamil Rights Movement staged a massive protest near the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on Thursday, urging the government to make Tamil a compulsory subject from Class 1 to Class 12 in all government schools across the Union Territory.

Led by movement president Su Bhavanan, the protestors also demanded the establishment of a separate education board for Puducherry, the immediate formation of a Tamil Development Corporation, and the withdrawal of the decision to shut down the Puducherry Institute of Linguistic and Cultural Studies.

They further called for the scrapping of the CBSE curriculum and a complete overhaul of the current education policy to better reflect the region’s linguistic and cultural identity.

Former chief minister V Narayanasamy, Leader of the Opposition and DMK State Organiser R Siva, Speaker SP Sivakumar, and MLA Sampath extended their support and congratulated the protestors for raising the issue.

The protest began with a welcome address by treasur