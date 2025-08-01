PRTC strike enters fourth day, bus services remain suspended

PUDUCHERRY: Government-run bus services in Puducherry remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as employees of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) continued their indefinite strike over long-pending demands.

The protest, led by the Joint Association of Employees Protest Committee, seeks the regularisation of contract drivers and conductors who have been in service for over 15 years, along with the implementation of 7th Pay Commission benefits for regular employees.

A second round of talks with government representatives on Wednesday failed to resolve the stalemate. Earlier discussions with Chief Minister N Rangasamy also ended without a breakthrough. The chief minister had offered a pay hike in lieu of regularisation, but striking contract staff rejected the proposal.

With no resolution in sight, the strike has disrupted public transport across the union territory, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded.