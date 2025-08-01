Renowned academic and former VC of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Vasanthi Devi passes away

CHENNAI: Noted academician and former Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Dr. V. Vasanthi Devi, passed away on Friday. She was 86.

Vasanthi Devi suffered a cardiac arrest at her residence in Velachery around 3:30 p.m.

Born in 1938 in Dindigul, Devi led an illustrious life. She was not just a firebrand academician but also a leading voice in Tamil Nadu advocating for progressive reforms in the education sector.

Devi served as the second Vice-Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University from 1992 to 1998, and as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Women in Tamil Nadu between 2002 and 2005.

According to sources, Devi complained of uneasiness at her home in the late afternoon and passed away within minutes, before she could be rushed to the hospital. As per her wishes, arrangements were made to hand over her body to Kilpauk Medical College.

Even after retirement, Vasanthi Devi remained vocal about the rights of teachers and various issues related to education. She consistently expressed strong opinions on the causes of Dalits, women’s rights, and human rights.

Devi also contested the RK Nagar Assembly constituency in 2016, taking on then Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Jayalalithaa as a common candidate of the People’s Welfare Alliance.