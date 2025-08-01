Tamil Nadu blocks Zonecar app, seizes 4 cars, shuts office

CHENNAI: Following complaints from licensed taxi operators, the state transport department has suspended operations of the Zonecar mobile application, which allowed car owners and drivers to operate their private vehicles as rentals.

The Meenambakkam Regional Transport Office (RTO) seized four cars and closed down the Zonecar office located in Pazhavanthangal. The RTO and vehicle inspectors also imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 for each car for violation of registration rules, as per which own-use cars have to be converted to commercial vehicles to be used as taxis.

Official sources from the transport department stated, “There are ongoing legal proceedings regarding the operation of private two-wheelers as bike taxis. As a temporary measure, bike taxis with whiteboard registration are being allowed until the government announces a clear policy decision. However, under the Motor Vehicles Act, private cars can only be used as taxis if they are converted into commercial vehicles.”

When asked about other apps that also enable private car owners to rent out their vehicles, officials said action would be taken against those platforms as well. Providing a platform for operating own-use vehicles for commercial purposes is illegal and will attract punitive punishment, added the official. TNIE was not able to download the Zonecar app from the application store for Android as on Thursday.

To address the shortage of call taxis, the transport department amended the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Rules in November 2023, permitting privately-owned vehicles to be converted into transport vehicles, thereby allowing their use for commercial purposes.

Last week, a group of call taxi operators staged a protest at Pallavaram, alleging that private vehicles with white number plates were being used as cabs at major transport hubs including the Chennai airport, Tambaram Railway Station, Kilambakkam KCBT and others. During a recent inspection on GST Road in Pallavaram a few days ago, authorities found four white-board vehicles transporting passengers. The passengers were then deboarded, and the vehicles were seized.

Show cause notices were issued to the vehicle owners, and penalties were imposed accordingly, an official said.