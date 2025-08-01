Tamil Nadu leads India in FASTag transactions with over 1.26 billion toll payments since 2022

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the frontrunner in FASTag transactions across India over the last three and a half years, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. With over 1.26 billion transactions recorded between 2022 and June 2025, Tamil Nadu has maintained the top position in FASTag usage every year, outpacing other high-traffic states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The digital toll collection system, FASTag, has seen rapid adoption since its nationwide enforcement in February 2021. The system now accounts for over 98% of toll collection at National Highway fee plazas, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
Following Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported 1.19 billion and 1.12 billion transactions respectively in the same period. Rajasthan and Maharashtra also showed high volumes with over 1 billion and 919 million transactions each.
While Tamil Nadu has maintained the highest figures annually, states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have demonstrated faster growth. Karnataka, for instance, saw a 28.7% increase in transactions from 2022 to 2024. Uttar Pradesh recorded a growth of 30.9% during the same period. In contrast, Tamil Nadu grew by around 16.8% over the two years.
Southern India—comprising Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala—has contributed significantly to the overall FASTag activity. These five states collectively recorded over 3.71 billion transactions between 2022 and mid-2025, accounting for approximately 27.1% of the national total of 13.69 billion.
The government also addressed concerns regarding false deductions and system errors in the FASTag ecosystem. According to a report from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), only 0.03% of FASTag transactions in 2024—about 12.55 lakh out of 410 crore—resulted in chargebacks. In each proven case of false deduction, a penalty of Rs 1 lakh was imposed on the toll collection agency responsible.
Highway users can report discrepancies by contacting their FASTag issuer bank, calling the national helpline (1033), or emailing [falsededuction@ihmcl.com](mailto:falsededuction@ihmcl.com). Most legitimate refund requests are resolved within three days, although banks have up to 40 days to complete the process, said the report.