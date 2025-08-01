Tamil Nadu leads India in FASTag transactions with over 1.26 billion toll payments since 2022

MANGALURU: Tamil Nadu has emerged as the frontrunner in FASTag transactions across India over the last three and a half years, according to data presented in the Lok Sabha. With over 1.26 billion transactions recorded between 2022 and June 2025, Tamil Nadu has maintained the top position in FASTag usage every year, outpacing other high-traffic states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The digital toll collection system, FASTag, has seen rapid adoption since its nationwide enforcement in February 2021. The system now accounts for over 98% of toll collection at National Highway fee plazas, as per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Following Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka reported 1.19 billion and 1.12 billion transactions respectively in the same period. Rajasthan and Maharashtra also showed high volumes with over 1 billion and 919 million transactions each.