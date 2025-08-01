TN 'honour killing' case: VCK demands probe by special team, Rs 1 crore solatium

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigai Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said attacks on Dalit people are increasing in Tamil Nadu, and urged the state government to enact a legislation against honour killings.

Speaking at a protest organised in Tirunelveli by the VCK to condemn the suspected honour killing of Kavin Selvaganesh, Thirumavalavan demanded a high court-monitored special investigation team to probe the murder, solatium of Rs 1 crore and police protection to Kavin’s family.

Earlier, speaking to reporters after visiting Kavin’s parents, the VCK chief expressed doubts if more than one person was involved in the murder. “There are suspicions about the role of some police personnel and involvement of henchmen.

The crime happened in a particular police limit where the accused had support. The murder might not have been committed by a single person,” he said, adding the CB-CID should investigate the role of police personnel in the area also as they are known to the prime accused Surjith.

Further, Thirumavalavan questioned why police was reluctant to arrest the suspect’s mother when both the parents were named in the FIR. About the video released by Subhashini, Thirumavalavan said “She has been educated to speak in such a way to protect her parents. She is not speaking independently.”

Human rights activist and People’s Watch executive director Henri Tiphagne said, “Only a detailed investigation can reveal if she (the mother) is guilty or not. Refraining from arresting her shows police is not independent.”