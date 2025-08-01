TN 'honour killing' case: Will ensure justice to Kavin's family, says MP Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: Lok Sabha member and DMK deputy deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday said the government will make sure the family of Kavin Selvaganesh gets justice and no one will be protected in the case.

Addressing reporters after visiting Kavin’s family, Kanimozhi said she had come here to stand by them in such a difficult time, at the behest of Chief Minister MK Stalin. “The onus is on society to prevent honour killing. It should not happen again,” she said.

On the demands to arrest the killer’s mother, Kanimozhi said the CM had transferred the case to the CB-CID, and the investigation will take its own course.

Responding to TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran’s demand to the state government to enact a law against honour killing, Kanimozhi said she had voiced this concern in Parliament as well. “It is a pan India problem, hope a separate law will be enacted,” she said.

Ministers KN Nehru and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Ottapidaram MLA MC Shanmugaiah, Srivaikuntam MLA Urvasi Amirtharaj, Collector K Elambahavath and SP Albert John accompanied the MP.