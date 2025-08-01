TN 'honour killing' case: ‘Won’t accept the body till suspect’s mom is arrested’

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite requests by senior political leaders and government officers, parents of C Kavin Selvaganesh stood their ground saying they will not receive his body until the suspect’s mother Krishnakumari, who is a police sub inspector, is also arrested.

On Thursday morning, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan met Kavin’s parents C Chandrasekar and Tamil Selvi separately and urged them to receive the body, which is kept in the Tirunelveli medical college hospital after postmortem. They attempted to defuse the tense situation that has arisen in the aftermath of the murder. But their efforts failed.

Chandrasekar stood firm in his stand not to receive Kavin’s body until the mother of Surjith, the prime suspect, is arrested. On Wednesday night, his father was arrested. The parents’ names are mentioned in the FIR.

“We will take a decision only after consulting with relatives and community leaders,” he said. “What is the problem in arresting all the suspects who are named in the FIR,” asked Ramesh, a relative. When asked about Subhashini’s video admitting her love with Kavin, Chandrasekar remained silent.