TN policy for trans persons assures inheritance rights, access to education and jobs

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday released the State Policy for Transgender Persons, outlining a five-year roadmap to ensure dignity, equality and non-discriminatory access to identity, education, employment, healthcare, housing and public services for gender minorities.

The policy states that trans persons will be treated as socially and educationally most disadvantaged. “The state will take necessary steps to ensure their representation in educational institutions and government employment,” it said, without explicitly mentioning reservation. It is to be noted that the 1% reservation has been a long-standing demand of transgender and intersex persons of the state.

The policy affirms the right of transgender and intersex persons to self-identify their gender (male, female or transgender) without medical treatment or certification. Hospitals, government and private, will be equipped to offer surgical procedures and related medical support. The state will develop standard operating procedures for gender identification and implement existing protocols for infants born with ambiguous genitalia.

The state will update medical, nursing and allied health curricula to sensitise professionals to the needs of transgender and intersex persons. The policy also states that the government will explore the provision of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV transmission and monitor the implementation of standardised clinical protocols in transgender clinics.