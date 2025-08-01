TN woman, daughter and her boyfriend kill lorry driver over abuse, financial neglect

KALLAKURICHI: A 45-year-old woman, her minor daughter, and a minor boy have been arrested for the murder of her husband near Chinnasalem. Police said the trio conspired to kill the man owing to frequent domestic violence, lack of financial support, and his alleged extramarital affair.

The deceased, K Mahendran (48), a lorry driver from Kattukottai near Latchiyam village, had recently returned from Bengaluru after working in several states. He and his wife, M Saraswathi, had four daughters.

According to police, Mahendran often quarrelled with his wife and daughters during visits and allegedly subjected them to physical abuse. He was also said to be living with another woman in Bengaluru and did not send money to his family.

On Saturday night, Mahendran had dinner and slept on a rope cot near a temple close to his house. The following morning, Saraswathi claimed to have found him dead in a pool of blood with head injuries and a disfigured face.

Latchiyam Village Administrative Officer Kalaichelvi filed a complaint, based on which Chinnasalem police registered a case. Preliminary inquiries raised suspicion, and investigations revealed that Saraswathi, her daughter, and the girl’s boyfriend — said to be living together in Kerala — had planned the murder.

Police said the boy struck Mahendran on the head with a stone while Saraswathi and her daughter watched. Later, Saraswathi pretended to be shocked upon finding the body.

“During interrogation, Saraswathi said Mahendran never supported the family financially and regularly abused her and their daughters,” said a police official.

Saraswathi was remanded to Cuddalore Central Prison, while the two minors were sent to observation homes. Further investigation is under way.