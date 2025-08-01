TN youth ends life over inability to afford two-wheeler

VELLORE: An 18-year-old college student died by suicide at his residence in Velappadi, Vellore, on Monday evening, allegedly distressed over his mother’s inability to buy him a two-wheeler.

The deceased, identified as J Haridas, was a first-year BA English student at a government arts college in Vellore. His father had passed away a few years ago, and his mother, Jayakodi, has been working at a private catering firm to support the family.

According to police sources, Haridas had been repeatedly requesting a two-wheeler, but his mother had told him she would be able to consider it only after saving enough money. Over the past few weeks, Haridas had become withdrawn and was even skipping meals.

On Monday evening, Jayakodi found his room locked from the inside. When he failed to respond to her repeated knocks, neighbours were called for help. They forced open the door and found Haridas unresponsive. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Police personnel from Vellore South station visited the spot and sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Adukkamparai for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)