Two Sri Lankans adrift at sea with 200 kg of ganja rescued and arrested off Thanjavur coast

THANJAVUR: Two Sri Lankan nationals found drifting at sea with a plastic diesel can were rescued by local fishermen from Keezhathottam village in Thanjavur district on Thursday morning. However, the rescue soon turned into a drug bust when it was discovered that the duo had 200 kg of ganja packed in seven gunny bags.

The suspects have been identified as A Ajanthan (36) and V Jeevanandam (51), both hailing from the Thalaimannar region in Sri Lanka.

According to sources, Subramanian and Ramachandran, fishermen from Keezhathottam near Adirampattinam, were fishing off the coast of Maravakkadu when they spotted the two men adrift with a plastic can typically used for storing diesel. Alongside the men, they noticed seven floating gunny bags.