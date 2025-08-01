Two Sri Lankans adrift at sea with 200 kg of ganja rescued and arrested off Thanjavur coast

THANJAVUR: Two Sri Lankan nationals found drifting at sea with a plastic diesel can were rescued by local fishermen from Keezhathottam village in Thanjavur district on Thursday morning. However, the rescue soon turned into a drug bust when it was discovered that the duo had 200 kg of ganja packed in seven gunny bags.
The suspects have been identified as A Ajanthan (36) and V Jeevanandam (51), both hailing from the Thalaimannar region in Sri Lanka.
According to sources, Subramanian and Ramachandran, fishermen from Keezhathottam near Adirampattinam, were fishing off the coast of Maravakkadu when they spotted the two men adrift with a plastic can typically used for storing diesel. Alongside the men, they noticed seven floating gunny bags.
The fishermen brought both the individuals and the bags ashore to Keezhathottam village. Upon receiving information, the Adirampattinam Marine Police arrived at the scene and inspected the bags, which were found to contain a total of 200 kilograms of ganja.
The marine police then handed over the suspects and the seized contraband to the Adirampattinam Police for further investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two men had allegedly obtained the ganja from unidentified individuals in Tamil Nadu near the international maritime border, intending to smuggle it into Sri Lanka. However, their boat reportedly sustained damage and sank, leaving them stranded at sea.
Both men have been arrested, and police have launched a search to identify and apprehend the Tamil Nadu-based suppliers who allegedly handed over the ganja.