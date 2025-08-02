1,256 special health camps to be held across TN today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the ‘Nalam Kaakum Stalin’ scheme at St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Santhome, Chennai, on Saturday. Under the scheme, special health camps will be conducted every Saturday, offering screening and consultation across 17 specialties. Comprehensive diagnostic facilities will also be provided.

The primary beneficiaries include pregnant women, lactating mothers, persons with disabilities, sanitary workers, unorganised workers and people from low-income backgrounds.

Addressing the media on Friday, additional chief secretary J Radhakrishnan said 1,256 camps will be held across Tamil Nadu every Saturday. In Chennai alone, one camp each will be organised in all 15 zones, while larger corporations will host 20 camps each.

Health secretary P Senthil Kumar said around 800 private hospitals empanelled under the CM’s comprehensive health insurance scheme, along with other medical associations, will extend support to the initiative.