Dispensers go bust, MGMGH patients at mercy of tea stalls for hot water
TIRUCHY: Patients at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) ailing from chronic conditions or recovering from surgeries, and their attendants alike complain of hardships from the non-availability of hot water on campus to quench their thirst. With the hot water dispenser at the maternity block non-functional for the past few months and the water taps in the specialty block also in similar condition, attendants say they are forced to leave the side of their loved ones and approach the tea stalls on the premises, and those outside the hospital, to buy it. During TNIE’s visit to the hospital, a stainless steel hot water dispenser enclosed within a metal frame was spotted near the stairway of the maternity block.
It, however, was non-functional and people passed by it without a second glance. A few attendants carrying bottles were seen exiting the building, highlighting the demand for a facility that now lies unused. "In maternity wards, hot water is not just a means of comfort but is essential for recovery," said a senior government doctor adding that "warm fluids help new mothers regain strength, promote lactation, ease digestion and reduce the risk of postnatal infections.”
We generally advise against cold water consumption in the immediate days after delivery, the doctor further said. Caretakers on duty said the facility had not been functional for months due to “poor maintenance and unhygienic usage by visitors”. "People used it irresponsibly, spitting and gargling near the tap. That discouraged others from using it, and now it has been left idle," said a staff member.
The situation is no different at the specialty block. D Shyamala, who was attending to her mother in the surgical ward, said, "My mother underwent surgery, and the doctors advised warm fluids.” We walk some distance to buy tea so that we can get hot water too from them, she added.
Adding to the problem is a few taps, meant for dispensing both hot and regular water, also being non-functional in the first three floors of the block. TNIE found at least three locations across blocks where patients had to walk considerable distance to find functional taps. When contacted, a senior hospital official told TNIE, "We acknowledge the issue and will consider options to restart the facility responsibly."