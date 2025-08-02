Dispensers go bust, MGMGH patients at mercy of tea stalls for hot water

We generally advise against cold water consumption in the immediate days after delivery, the doctor further said. Caretakers on duty said the facility had not been functional for months due to “poor maintenance and unhygienic usage by visitors”. "People used it irresponsibly, spitting and gargling near the tap. That discouraged others from using it, and now it has been left idle," said a staff member.

The situation is no different at the specialty block. D Shyamala, who was attending to her mother in the surgical ward, said, "My mother underwent surgery, and the doctors advised warm fluids.” We walk some distance to buy tea so that we can get hot water too from them, she added.

Adding to the problem is a few taps, meant for dispensing both hot and regular water, also being non-functional in the first three floors of the block. TNIE found at least three locations across blocks where patients had to walk considerable distance to find functional taps. When contacted, a senior hospital official told TNIE, "We acknowledge the issue and will consider options to restart the facility responsibly."