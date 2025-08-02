EPS plea to reject suit against election as party chief binned

CHENNAI: A civil court in Chennai has dismissed an application filed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking to reject the plaint filed by S Suriyamoorthy of Dindigul challenging his election to the party’s general secretary post in a 2022 general council instead of being elected by the primary members of the party.

Fourth Assistant City Civil Court judge K Sivasakthivel passed orders on Thursday dismissing the application of EPS who sought the rejection of the plaint on the grounds of another suit being instituted on the same issue and that Suriyamoorthy lacked locus standi as he was no longer a member of the party as he was expelled.

The judge said in rejection of the plaint application whether there is a cause of action or not will be decided only on the basis of the plaint allegation.