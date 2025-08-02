Health screening scheme launched under TN CM Stalin’s name despite court order pending clarification

CHENNAI: Although the modification petition moved by the Tamil Nadu government seeking clarification on the Madras High Court’s interim order restraining the use of names of any living personalities in government schemes will be heard only on Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the “Nalam Kaakum Stalin” scheme, as planned.
The CM inaugurated the scheme, under which health camps will be organised across the state with a comprehensive list of diagnostic tests and consultations with specialist doctors available to the public, at St Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Santhome.
A total of 1,256 camps are planned across the state. The first phase of the camps was conducted in various places across all districts on Saturday. The tests available at the camps included blood profile, ECG, echocardiogram, and ultrasound.
Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister urged the people to make use of the camps, which will be conducted every Saturday. He said the government’s aim is to ensure that medical services accessible to the affluent are also available to the poor and needy in both urban and rural areas. He stated that such camps are organised to provide medical care to those who are unable to visit hospitals.
He also advised the doctors and medical professionals to treat the attendees at these camps with the same care and compassion they would show to someone from their own family.
“Tamil Nadu should always be number one in everything. This is my wish. Tamil Nadu should be number one in providing medical services and protecting the health of the people,” the CM said.
The camps will be conducted on a priority basis in rural areas, low-income neighbourhoods, and tribal regions where specialised medical facilities are lacking. Priority will be given to people suffering from diabetes and hypertension, people with mental health issues, heart patients, pregnant and lactating mothers, children with special needs, differently-abled individuals, tribal communities, and socio-economically backward people, the CM added.
He also urged all ministers to turn into health ministers and ensure the success of these camps in their respective regions. A visit by The New Indian Express showed a good response from the public at the camp in Chennai, as various departments, including the Labour Department and the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, mobilised beneficiaries for the camp.
Officials said the test reports will be handed over to the beneficiaries on the same day. One camp will be conducted in each zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation every Saturday, they added.