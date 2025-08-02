Health screening scheme launched under TN CM Stalin’s name despite court order pending clarification

CHENNAI: Although the modification petition moved by the Tamil Nadu government seeking clarification on the Madras High Court’s interim order restraining the use of names of any living personalities in government schemes will be heard only on Monday, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the “Nalam Kaakum Stalin” scheme, as planned.

The CM inaugurated the scheme, under which health camps will be organised across the state with a comprehensive list of diagnostic tests and consultations with specialist doctors available to the public, at St Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Santhome.

A total of 1,256 camps are planned across the state. The first phase of the camps was conducted in various places across all districts on Saturday. The tests available at the camps included blood profile, ECG, echocardiogram, and ultrasound.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister urged the people to make use of the camps, which will be conducted every Saturday. He said the government’s aim is to ensure that medical services accessible to the affluent are also available to the poor and needy in both urban and rural areas. He stated that such camps are organised to provide medical care to those who are unable to visit hospitals.