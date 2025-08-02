Hi-tech dairy plant in Namakkal set to be operational by January 2026

NAMAKKAL: Construction of a Rs 90-crore hi-tech dairy plant in Namakkal has reached 80% completion, marking a major step toward boosting milk production and supply in the region.
Once operational, it will have the capacity to handle 2 lakh litres of milk per day, making it one of the most modern and high-capacity dairy units in Tamil Nadu.
The project is being implemented with the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
Officials have confirmed that, alongside the civil construction, 90% of the required machinery has been procured, and 40% has already been installed on-site. Trial operations are scheduled to begin in November 2025, and the plant is expected to become fully operational by January 2026.
Once launched, the plant will benefit over 15,000 dairy farmers in the district by enabling faster procurement, better milk handling, and timely payments. It is also expected to ensure a steady supply of Aavin milk and dairy products to nearly 4 lakh consumers in Namakkal and surrounding areas, reducing delays and shortages, especially during periods of high demand.
In addition to its production benefits, the plant is expected to generate indirect employment opportunities for around 1,000 people in sectors such as transportation, packaging, machinery handling, and quality control.
The fully automated facility will streamline every stage of dairy processing from chilling and pasteurization to packaging and dispatch.
District authorities have asked all departments to speed up the remaining work so that the trial run and full operations can begin as planned.