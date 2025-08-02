Hi-tech dairy plant in Namakkal set to be operational by January 2026

NAMAKKAL: Construction of a Rs 90-crore hi-tech dairy plant in Namakkal has reached 80% completion, marking a major step toward boosting milk production and supply in the region.

Once operational, it will have the capacity to handle 2 lakh litres of milk per day, making it one of the most modern and high-capacity dairy units in Tamil Nadu.

The project is being implemented with the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Officials have confirmed that, alongside the civil construction, 90% of the required machinery has been procured, and 40% has already been installed on-site. Trial operations are scheduled to begin in November 2025, and the plant is expected to become fully operational by January 2026.