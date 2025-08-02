IIT, CTCL enter deal to manage TN solid waste

CHENNAI: In order to establish a comprehensive framework for solid waste management across local bodies in the state, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Clean Tamil Nadu Company Limited (CTCL) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on Friday.
The collaboration is part of the Thooimai Mission, a state government initiative launched early this year under its Special Programme Implementation department, aimed at promoting sustainable waste management practices across the state. The MoU was signed at the secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is also the chairperson of the mission.
As part of the deal, CTCL will continue to implement waste management solutions across urban and rural local bodies, while IIT Madras will contribute its scientific expertise and advanced technologies to create a comprehensive framework for effective solid waste handling, recycling, and resource recovery.
The memorandum of understanding will help to address the challenges faced by the state in solid waste management and to align with the United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals by promoting sustainable and scientific methods for waste handling.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Additional Chief Secretary of Special Programme Implementation department Pradeep Yadav, among others, took part in the event.