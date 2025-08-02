IIT, CTCL enter deal to manage TN solid waste

As part of the deal, CTCL will continue to implement waste management solutions across urban and rural local bodies, while IIT Madras will contribute its scientific expertise and advanced technologies to create a comprehensive framework for effective solid waste handling, recycling, and resource recovery.

The memorandum of understanding will help to address the challenges faced by the state in solid waste management and to align with the United Nations Sustainable

Development Goals by promoting sustainable and scientific methods for waste handling.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, and Additional Chief Secretary of Special Programme Implementation department Pradeep Yadav, among others, took part in the event.