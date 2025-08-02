Kerala duo found carrying Rs 26.4 lakh in cash without valid documents; I-T to probe matter

COIMBATORE: Income Tax Department officials inquired two Kerala natives who were found in possession of Rs 26.40 lakh cash and gold plated bangles without any valid documents at Ettimadai near here on Saturday.

The duo has been identified as Abdul Hakkim (49) and Abdul Rahman (38), both hailing from Thrissur district.

The duo were heading to a jewelry shop in Thrissur from Coimbatore on a two-wheeler when they were caught at a police checkpost near Ellaimakaliamman temple in Ettimadai on the Salem-Palakkad national highway at around 7 am.

A team led by KG Chavadi Police station Sub Inspector Karthikeyan carried out a check following a tip-off and caught them. SP K Karthikeyan also visited the spot and interrogated the duo.

The two claimed that they have valid documents and are going to purchase jewels in Thrissur. After investigation, police handed over them to the income tax department for further inquiry. IT officials are also probing whether the cash comes from Hawala sources.

Sources said that IT officials are investigating with them about the source of money and when they have withdrawn from the bank, among other questions.