Lax monitoring by TNCSC emboldens traders to sell paddy at DPCs: Farmers

MADURAI: Farmers have alleged that inadequate monitoring by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), traders starting to sell paddy illegally at Direct Procurement Centre’s (DPCs) have delayed the procurement process. They have also urged the government to take action against the issue.

However, refusing the allegations, official sources from TNCSC said that frequent inspections are being done by the department.

With the summer paddy cultivation nearing completion, the TNCSC has opened nearly 18 DPCs for procuring the summer paddy in Madurai. The farmers have raised allegations about issues in selling their paddy at these centres. Speaking about the issue, Manikandan, a farmer leader from Usilampatti, said, “Despite submitting a series of petitions about issues in DPCs, including traders selling their paddy, no actions were taken by the department concerned. Even now, many farmers are forced to wait for nearly a week to sell their paddy at DPCs.