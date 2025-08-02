Madras HC temporarily restrains Savukku Shankar from making defamatory remarks against ADGP Davidson Devasirvatham

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a gag order to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, temporarily restraining him from making defamatory statements against senior police officer S Davidson Devasirvatham, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Law and Order, over the Sivaganga custodial death.

Justice P Kumaresh Babu, on Friday, passed interim orders on the civil suit and applications filed by the police officer.

“A reading of the statements made against the applicant (Davidson Devasirvatham) would prima facie conclude that they have been making statements in derogatory and defamatory manner, which would affect his reputation as he is holding high office,” the judge said.

He added that Article 19(2) of the Constitution carves out a restriction to Article 19(1)(a) – freedom of speech and expression – providing protection to the citizen from being defamed.

The interim injunction will be in force for four weeks.

The judge also ordered notice to Savukku Shankar, directing him to file a reply to the petition within four weeks, and accordingly adjourned the case.

Davidson Devasirvatham moved the application praying for an order of interim injunction restraining the YouTuber, his agents, followers or representatives from publishing, broadcasting, uploading or circulating, in any manner whatsoever, in print, digital or audio-visual form, any contents containing allegedly defamatory allegations, insinuations or imputations against him with respect to the custodial death of Ajith Kumar.