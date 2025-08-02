NIA chargesheets three in HuT case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three alleged Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror operatives in a conspiracy to propagate the banned outfit’s ideology and raise funds - from overseas and other sources - for promoting its activities, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Kabeer Ahmed Aliyar @ Kabeer Ahmed, Aziz Ahamed @ Aziz Ahmed @ Jaleel Aziz Ahmed and Bava Bahrudeen @ Mannai Bava have been charged under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case registered by the Chennai bureau of the agency.

NIA said the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy with HuT office-bearers to establish an Islamic caliphate in India by seeking military assistance from forces inimical to India and enforce the constitution written by HuT’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani. NIA investigations revealed the trio had also planned to secure support from the Pakistan army through Haj and Umrah travellers.