No senate meeting at BU: Principals say varsity norms being violated

COIMBATORE: The principals of arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University flagged ‘lethargic’ university officers, and alleged that they did not hold a senate meeting in June.

Even with the start of August, officers have so far not taken any initiative to hold this meeting, they said.

A principal of a private Arts and Science College in the city, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that university norms state that a senate meeting should be conducted twice in an academic year.

"Until the 2022-2023 academic year, the university was conducting the senate meeting in June and December. After that, the university conducted it only once a year, citing various reasons. This practice is against the university's Act," he said.