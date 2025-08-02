No senate meeting at BU: Principals say varsity norms being violated

COIMBATORE: The principals of arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University flagged ‘lethargic’ university officers, and alleged that they did not hold a senate meeting in June.
Even with the start of August, officers have so far not taken any initiative to hold this meeting, they said.
A principal of a private Arts and Science College in the city, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that university norms state that a senate meeting should be conducted twice in an academic year.
"Until the 2022-2023 academic year, the university was conducting the senate meeting in June and December. After that, the university conducted it only once a year, citing various reasons. This practice is against the university's Act," he said.
"The university should have already conducted the senate meeting by now. Before that, the university should have sent a question and answer booklet to the senate members to discuss the university's financial matters, ongoing issues, and academic work. This did not happen. Like the last two academic years, officers are delaying the senate meeting. This indicates an administrative lapse," he alleged.
He urged the officers to conduct the senate meeting this month, considering the university's welfare.
A principal from another college on the outskirts of the city told TNIE, "Usually, officers submit audit and account files to the senate meeting. After these are passed, officers can manage the university's expenditure for the current academic year."
He said officers are managing the university's expenditure without holding a senate meeting, and questioned how this is possible.
Despite repeated attempts, Bharathiar University Registrar (in-charge) Rupa Gunaseelan was unavailable for a comment.