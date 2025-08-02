Periyar University transfers HoDs of seven depts

SALEM: In a significant administrative reshuffle, Periyar University has ordered the transfer of Heads of Departments (HoDs) across seven of its key academic departments.

Several of the outgoing HoDs are reported to have held their positions for more than ten years, raising long-standing concerns over the lack of periodic rotation in heads of departments roles.

The decision was made by the university's three-member administrative committee, which oversees governance-related matters.

The departments involved in the reshuffle include Chemistry, Psychology, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science, Food Science and Nutrition, Journalism and Mass Communication, and English.

While the move is being seen as a step toward reviving academic leadership, concerns remain over the lack of consistent rotation across all departments.

"Heads of departments should be appointed on a rotational basis, changing once in three years based on seniority. But some professors have continued in the position far beyond that period," said a senior professor on condition of anonymity. "Seven departments have seen changes, but there are still other departments where the HoD has remained for more than three years."